Pune Airport's New Terminal Set For Virtual Inauguration Tomorrow At 11AM By PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Pune Airport's new terminal virtually tomorrow, with the ceremony scheduled between 11am and 11:15am. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will also be present during the event, Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke told The Free Press Journal.

Speaking about the new terminal, Dhoke highlighted its significant expansion, stating, "The size of the new terminal has increased from 22,300 square metres to 52,000 square metres." He emphasised the integration of modern technologies, including 34 check-in counters and 15 X-ray machines. Furthermore, the terminal boasts modern infrastructure, featuring sustainable energy initiatives such as LED lighting and sewage water recycling.

Dhoke outlined the capacity enhancement, noting, "The annual capacity of passengers has increased from seven million to nine million." He also mentioned improvements in passenger processing capabilities, stating, "Currently, we can process only up to 2,400 passengers per hour. However, it has been increased to 3,000 per hour in the new terminal."

Regarding operational transitions, Dhoke explained, "Entire departments such as customs, immigration, concerned airlines, and other departments will operate from the new terminal, but it will take time, three to four weeks for shifting." He emphasised the significance of the new terminal in alleviating congestion, highlighting its architectural tribute to Maharashtra's culture and artistry.

Addressing parking provisions, Dhoke assured, "We have sufficient provision for parking, with 1,000 car parking spaces currently available." He also mentioned plans for potential expansion, stating, "If needed, a new building will be constructed for parking accordingly."

In terms of passenger convenience, Dhoke mentioned several amenities, including foot-over bridges, electrical buses, and golf carts for senior citizens and pregnant women. He expressed optimism that passengers would appreciate these enhancements.