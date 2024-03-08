Ramadan Eid Preparations: Guidelines For Food Stalls, Parking, And Communal Harmony Issued By Pune Police |

A meeting was organised today, on Thursday, at Kondhwa Khurd in Kondhwa Police Station to discuss the upcoming Ramzan Eid festival, address traffic issues, and other concerns in the Kondhwa Police Station area.

The meeting was conducted under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police, Manoj Patil. Present at the meeting were Deputy Commissioner of Police, R Raja, and senior officials.

During the meeting, representatives such as Minority Committee Pune City President, Sameer Ansar Sheikh, Peace Committee Member, Abid Syed, Maharashtra Action Committee President, Zahid Bhai Shaikh and others, along with 120 to 125 mosque, madrasa trustees, members, Pune Municipal Corporation Officers, MSCB office officials and employees, Pune Municipal Corporation Health Department Officers, and Kondhwa Traffic Department Officers were present.

The meeting provided the following guidance:

Food stalls established for Ramadan Eid must obtain permission from the Municipal Corporation, Transport Department, and other relevant authorities

Once the stall is set up, appropriate parking measures for the stall are mandatory

Adequate parking arrangements should be ensured during Namaz, with the appointment of volunteers from the Masjid Committee during that time

A request was made to refrain from displaying banners that could potentially incite offensive religious tension

In the event of any sensitive situation, attendees were urged to promptly report it to the Kondhwa Police Station or dial 112, thereby aiding the police administration in maintaining law and order