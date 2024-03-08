Pune Rural Police Enforce Strict Nightlife Regulations: Hotels, Restaurants, Bars, Permit Rooms, And Hookah By 12:30AM |

The days after Pune City Police announced deadlines for night life in Pune, now Pune Rural Police have issued an order asking hotels, restaurants, bars, permit rooms, and hookah parlours in its jurisdiction to close down by 12.30am.

The order came into force from Thursday (March 7) and action will be taken against those outlets violating the rules, the police said.

The directive specifies that establishments within its jurisdiction are prohibited from serving food and liquor to customers after 12am. Additionally, indoor music performances must conclude by 12:30am, while outdoor events and performances should end by 10pm.

To enhance public safety, the police have requested establishments to display notice boards, explicitly stating the illegality of driving after consuming liquor. Furthermore, establishments are instructed to assign personnel to ensure that customers who have consumed liquor do not drive upon leaving the premises.

Bars and establishments urged to combat drunk driving

Strict adherence to noise regulations, as well as rules governing the service of liquor and smoking, is also emphasized in the order, issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Previously, Pune City police issued a similar order under section 144 of CrPC on March 5, urging bars, restaurants, pubs, and rooftop establishments to raise awareness among their guests about traffic rules regarding 'drunk and drive.'

As per the Pune City police order, indoor music performances within its jurisdiction must conclude by 1:30am, with outdoor events and performances ending by 10pm. The directive instructs all bars and permit rooms in the city to strictly adhere to the outer time limit of 1:30am and "shut their establishments by 1:30am."