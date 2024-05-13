From Traffic to Roads: Pune's First Voters Focused on Local Issues in Lok Sabha Polls | AFP

Voting took place for the three Lok Sabha constituencies - Pune, Shirur, and Maval - in Pune on Monday. Like every poll, it also saw significant number of new voters. This new generation of voters is influenced by technology, social media, and globalisation. However, their primary focus appears to be on local issues such as traffic and civic amenities. Despite the broader implications of this poll, which will shape numerous policies and determine the government with a Prime Minister, these young voters prioritise addressing immediate local concerns.

Siddhi Borhade, a civil engineering student from Indira College, raised concerns about the traffic conditions in the city. "We need stricter traffic regulations and their proper implementation as the city faces issues like traffic congestion and road accidents every day," she added.

Another student, Ruchika Singh, from Symbiosis College (SB Road), said, "The waste collection and disposal system within the city has a lot of scope for improvement. We see garbage strewn on the streets, in addition to the sad state of our rivers. It is something that the city should focus on."

Public transport

A Medical student, Rutuja Mule, might just be one of the few students who still rely on public transport. She said, "Even though there are reserved seats for women, elderly, and the differently-abled in PMPML buses, many people disregard these rules. Strict action should be taken against such individuals along with a heavy fine."

A student from DY Patil College of Engineering, added to these list of concerns. "The condition of our roads is terrible. There's a new road work almost every day in different locations in our area. There's a lack of proper planning, causing traffic woes and wastage of resources," he further said.