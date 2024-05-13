VIRAL VIDEO: Vegetarian Pune Man Orders Paneer Biryani, Finds 'Chicken Piece' In It | X/@gadeyash1

A Pune man recently took to X (formerly Twitter) claiming that he found a chicken piece in the paneer biryani he ordered from a well-known restaurant chain in the city via a food delivery app.

Yash Gade stated that he ordered paneer biryani from PK Biryani House in Pune's Karve Nagar through Zomato. However, Gade, a vegetarian, found a chicken piece in it. Gade shared on the microblogging site that he received a refund for the order. However, he expressed that it has hurt his "religious sentiments" as he is a "religious person".

"I ordered paneer biryani from pk biryani house karve nagar pune maharashtra and I found a chicken piece in it(I am a vegetarian) I already got refund but this is still a sin since I am a religious person and it has hurt my religious sentiments (sic)." he wrote.

I ordered paneer biryani from pk biryani house karve nagar pune maharashtra and I found a chicken piece in it(I am a vegetarian) I already got refund but this os still a sin since I am a religious person and it has hurt my religious sentiments.#pkbiryani #zomato pic.twitter.com/CL0noJfUp0 — YASH GADE (@gadeyash1) May 5, 2024

Responing to Gade's post, Zomato commented, "We can understand how distressing it must've been for you. We take your dietary preferences very seriously and would never intend to disrespect them. Please share your order ID via DM so we can resolve this at the earliest with the restaurant partners (sic)."

We can understand how distressing it must've been for you. We take your dietary preferences very seriously and would never intend to disrespect them. Please share your order ID via DM so we can resolve this at the earliest with the restaurant partners. https://t.co/jcTFuGT2Se — Zomato Care (@zomatocare) May 5, 2024

Similar instances have taken place in the country. A man and his family in Varanasi claimed to have received chicken biryani instead of paneer biryani when they ordered from Behrouz Biryani through Zomato. Another individual claimed found a chicken piece in his coffee, also ordered via Zomato.