Shirur Lok Sabha Seat: NCP(SP) Alleges Mahayuti Booth Worker Of Appealing To Voters To Vote For Shivajirao Adhalrao, Shares Video

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Sharadchandra Pawar, shared a video on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday morning, alleging that a booth worker from Mahayuti was encouraging voters to support their candidate, Shivajirao Adhalrao, in violation of Election Commission of India guidelines. According to NCP(SP), the video was recorded in Manjari within the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency.

आता शिरूर लोकसभा मतदारसंघातही थेट मतदान केंद्रातच महायुतीचा बुथ सदस्य हा त्यांच्या उमेदवाराला मतदान करण्याचं आवाहन उपस्थित मतदारांना करत असल्याचा व्हिडीओ समाजमाध्यमांवर प्रसारित होत आहे. आचारसंहितेचा भंग करणाऱ्या या लोकशाहीविरोधी वृत्तीला मतदार राजा मुळीच थारा देणार नाही. शिरूर… pic.twitter.com/DcBpkmslVE — Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (@NCPspeaks) May 13, 2024

"In the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency, a video circulating on social media shows a Mahayuti booth member urging voters to directly vote for their candidate within the polling station. Such anti-democratic behaviour, which violates the model code of conduct, will not be supported by the voters. The Election Commission should conduct a thorough investigation into this matter, properly examining the video recorded at the booth in Manjari," read the post in Marathi.

The video was also shared by NCP(SP) nominee for the Shirur Lok Sabha seat, Amol Kolhe, who wrote in Marathi, "The polling agents of the ruling party are behaving as per their will."

In the 2019 elections, Kolhe defeated Adhalrao, who was then with the undivided Shiv Sena, by over 58,000 votes. This time, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar inducted Adhalrao, who was until recently with Eknath Shinde's faction of the Sena, into his party and nominated him as its candidate.