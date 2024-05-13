PHOTOS: From Peth Areas to Ambegaon, Punekars Vote in Lok Sabha Polls

By: Aakash Singh | May 13, 2024
A girl showing the inked finger as she posed for the photographer
Duo at a selfie point in Ambegaon assembly constituency at a booth managed by women
A woman taking selfie with the inked finger after voting
An elderly voter being helped at a polling station during polls in Pune
Minister Chandrakant Patil was seen standing in a queue for voting
An auto driver looked happy after doing his duty of voting in polls
Along with Pune, voting is also underway in Shirur and Maval parliamentary constituencies
Punekars queued at the polling stations early in the morning because of the rainfall prediction in Pune
Businessman Punit Balan and his wife Janhavi Dhariwal-Balan at photo booth after voting in Koregaon Park