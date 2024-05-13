Baramati Lok Sabha Seat: Supriya Sule Alleges CCTV Cameras Of Godown Where EVMs Are Kept Were Switched Off For 45 Minutes | Video Screengrab

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule shared a video on her official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, alleging that the CCTV cameras of the godown where the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were stored after the Baramati Lok Sabha polls on May 7 were switched off for 45 minutes.

Watch Video:

"The CCTV cameras of the godown where EVMs were kept after the polling of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency were switched off for 45 minutes this morning. When something as important as EVMs are kept, the CCTV cameras being switched off is suspicious. Also, this is a significant lapse," Sule wrote.

"When the election representatives contacted the concerned authorities and the administration, no satisfactory answers were received. Additionally, no technician was available at the said place. Also, our representatives are not allowed to inspect the EVM status. This is very serious," she added.

The NCP(SP) leader further asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to immediately take notice of this and disclose the reasons why the CCTV cameras were switched off. Apart from this, it is necessary to take appropriate action against those responsible for the incident, she added.

The Baramati seat witnessed a tough competition within the Pawar family — between sitting MP Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, and NCP candidate Sunetra Pawar, wife of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The final polling figure for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency was at 59.50 per cent. In 2019, the seat registered 61.70 per cent voting.