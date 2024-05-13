 Baramati Lok Sabha Seat: Supriya Sule Alleges CCTV Cameras Of Godown Where EVMs Are Kept Were Switched Off For 45 Minutes
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBaramati Lok Sabha Seat: Supriya Sule Alleges CCTV Cameras Of Godown Where EVMs Are Kept Were Switched Off For 45 Minutes

Baramati Lok Sabha Seat: Supriya Sule Alleges CCTV Cameras Of Godown Where EVMs Are Kept Were Switched Off For 45 Minutes

The final polling figure for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency was at 59.50 per cent. In 2019, the seat registered 61.70 per cent voting

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, May 13, 2024, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
Baramati Lok Sabha Seat: Supriya Sule Alleges CCTV Cameras Of Godown Where EVMs Are Kept Were Switched Off For 45 Minutes | Video Screengrab

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule shared a video on her official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, alleging that the CCTV cameras of the godown where the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were stored after the Baramati Lok Sabha polls on May 7 were switched off for 45 minutes.

Watch Video:

"The CCTV cameras of the godown where EVMs were kept after the polling of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency were switched off for 45 minutes this morning. When something as important as EVMs are kept, the CCTV cameras being switched off is suspicious. Also, this is a significant lapse," Sule wrote.

Read Also
Shirur Lok Sabha Seat: NCP(SP) Alleges Mahayuti Booth Worker Of Appealing To Voters To Vote For...
article-image

"When the election representatives contacted the concerned authorities and the administration, no satisfactory answers were received. Additionally, no technician was available at the said place. Also, our representatives are not allowed to inspect the EVM status. This is very serious," she added.

The NCP(SP) leader further asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to immediately take notice of this and disclose the reasons why the CCTV cameras were switched off. Apart from this, it is necessary to take appropriate action against those responsible for the incident, she added.

Read Also
VIRAL VIDEO: Vegetarian Pune Man Orders Paneer Biryani, Finds 'Chicken Piece' In It
article-image

The Baramati seat witnessed a tough competition within the Pawar family — between sitting MP Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, and NCP candidate Sunetra Pawar, wife of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The final polling figure for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency was at 59.50 per cent. In 2019, the seat registered 61.70 per cent voting.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Baramati Lok Sabha Seat: Supriya Sule Alleges CCTV Cameras Of Godown Where EVMs Are Kept Were...

Baramati Lok Sabha Seat: Supriya Sule Alleges CCTV Cameras Of Godown Where EVMs Are Kept Were...

Shirur Lok Sabha Seat: NCP(SP) Alleges Mahayuti Booth Worker Of Appealing To Voters To Vote For...

Shirur Lok Sabha Seat: NCP(SP) Alleges Mahayuti Booth Worker Of Appealing To Voters To Vote For...

PHOTOS: From Peth Areas to Ambegaon, Punekars Vote in Lok Sabha Polls

PHOTOS: From Peth Areas to Ambegaon, Punekars Vote in Lok Sabha Polls

Pune News: Former Air Force Chief Pradeep Naik Votes, Discovers Wife's Name Missing From List

Pune News: Former Air Force Chief Pradeep Naik Votes, Discovers Wife's Name Missing From List

VIRAL VIDEO: Vegetarian Pune Man Orders Paneer Biryani, Finds 'Chicken Piece' In It

VIRAL VIDEO: Vegetarian Pune Man Orders Paneer Biryani, Finds 'Chicken Piece' In It