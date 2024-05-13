WATCH: Rohit Pawar Shares Video Of Man Protesting Against Modi Govt by Wearing Onion Garland, Pouring Milk On Road | Video Screengrab

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Rohit Pawar shared a video on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday in which a man was seen protesting against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government by wearing a garland of onions and pouring milk on the road.

Watch Video:

In the video, the man wearing a garland of onions is seen getting down from his bike. He then takes the can of milk and pours it on the road. "I am protesting against the Modi government. We are not getting the right price for onions and milk. Water has a higher price than milk," the man is heard saying.

"Before voting, check out the sentiments of millions of farmers in this 30-second video on WhatsApp," the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA wrote.

Meanwhile, a voter turnout of 17.51 per cent was recorded till 11am on Monday in 11 of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra where polling is underway in the fourth phase of the general election, the state electoral office said.

Polling began at 7am and will end at 6pm in Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, and Beed constituencies, an official said.