Pune's MSRTC Bus Stands Now A Haven For Drunkards: Safety Concerns Mount Among Commuters - CHECK PHOTOS INSIDE

Pune's ST Bus Stands Now A Haven For Drunkards: Safety Concerns Mount Among Commuters - CHECK PHOTOS INSIDE |

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus stands in Pune city have become notorious hubs for drunkards, sparking concerns over the safety of commuters. Bus stands in Wakadewadi, Swargate, and Pune Railway Station have seen an uptick in individuals consuming alcohol and passing out, leading to public disturbances.

Instances abound of intoxicated individuals loitering or sleeping around the bus stands, creating discomfort and anxiety for passengers. The presence of drunkards not only jeopardizes the safety and security of passengers but also disrupts the seamless operation of transportation services, say the commuters. They urge the authorities to swiftly address this escalating issue and restore order to these crucial transit points. Besides, travellers have also lamented the deteriorating conditions, navigating through an environment rife with smokers and even chain snatchers.

Nikhil Bharati, a regular MSRTC bus user, voiced his concerns, stating, "The worsening state of the bus stands demands immediate attention from authorities to curb the rising menace of public intoxication and anti-social behaviour. I've witnessed this nuisance multiple times and hope for decisive action."

Aakash Mahaskar, a nursing student, remarked on the deteriorating condition of both the stands and buses, highlighting the need for comprehensive improvements.

Swati Patil, a student at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), stressed the importance of enhanced surveillance and security measures to combat rising instances of chain snatching and other crimes. "Authorities should deploy police personnel to curb instances of public intoxication, chain snatching, etc."

Meanwhile, speaking to The Free Press Journal, Kailas Sukdev Patil, Pune Department Controller, MSRTC, said, "It becomes challenging to discern who has consumed alcohol and who hasn't among the throngs of daily commuters. However, should we encounter any instances of individuals consuming liquor or engaging in unlawful activities at the bus stands, we promptly take the necessary action by lodging a First Information Report (FIR) with the nearest police station. Additionally, we earnestly appeal to our passengers to uphold cleanliness standards at these bus stands and refrain from littering."