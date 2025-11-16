Nashik: YCMOU Students Bag Awards In Clay Art, Short Film At State Festival |

Nashik: Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) has secured two third prizes at the Maharashtra State Youth Festival ‘Indradhanushya 2025’. The event was held at Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon, with participation from universities across the state.



In the Fine Arts category, Vaibhav Vishnu Giram from Nanded won the third prize in the Clay Art competition. Similarly, the university’s short film ‘Pratibimb’ was also awarded the third prize. The short film was created with active participation from students Dipali Nitin Kalal, Shreyash Vijay Ingle, Saurabh Somanath Gaikwad, Yunus Ismail Shaikh, Bhumika Babarav Bhalerao, Supriya Pandhari Gavte, and Sakshi Milind Gawali.



Siddhant Tak served as the team manager for the university during the festival.



The winners were congratulated by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sanjeev Sonawane, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Jogendrasinh Bisen, Management Council Member Dr Sanjeevani Mahale, Registrar Dr Govind Katlakute, Director of Student Welfare & Extension Centre Dr Dayaram Pawar, and Cultural Coordinator Sachin Shinde.



