Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MASSIA To Host ‘Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026’ At AURIC Shendra | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Association of Small-Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) will organise the ‘Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026’, a world-class industrial exhibition, from January 8 to 11 at AURIC DMIC, Shendra. Now in its ninth edition, the expo is expected to generate significant business opportunities for entrepreneurs across the Marathwada region.

The announcement was made during MASSIA’s half-yearly general meeting, where the association presented its annual activities and financial reports and also felicitated distinguished members. A new issue of Udyog Samvad was released on this occasion. More than 210 entrepreneurs participated in the meeting.

MASSIA president Arjun Gaikwad said that extensive planning has been undertaken to set up 1,528 stalls at the expo, of which over 1,350 have already been booked. Several sponsorship schemes have also been introduced to help industries promote their brands and connect with potential clients.

Gaikwad added that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar possesses tremendous industrial potential and is rapidly emerging as a national automobile hub. The growth of the electric vehicle sector in the region, he said, will further boost startups and create a wide range of new business opportunities.