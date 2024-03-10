 'BJP Wants PM Modi To Contest From Nagpur Or Pune', Claims Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut
Sanjay Raut further stated that the change in the country's power will begin from Maharashtra.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 12:47 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut | File


Shive Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut has targeted the BJP regarding ticket distribution for Lok Sabha polls. He said that the change in the country's power will come from Maharashtra's soil. Therefore, the BJP wants Prime Minister Modi to contest elections from Maharashtra.

This could also result in Nitin Gadkari losing his ticket. He also mentioned that seat-sharing has been finalized between the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Raut said, "They are so scared of Maha Vikas Aghadi, so scared of Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. They are baffled. There are 48 seats here, MVA is preparing for 40+...Our mission is to contest all seats and win. The change in the power of the country will begin from Maharashtra. So, BJP wants contest PM Modi to contest from Nagpur or Pune. Another reason is that in this manner, they can even not give a ticket to Nitin Gadkari..."

Maharashtra Will Change the Nation's Electoral Atmosphere

Sanjay Raut further stated that the change in the country's power will begin from Maharashtra. Therefore, the BJP wants Prime Minister Modi to contest elections from Nagpur or Pune. This could also jeopardize Nitin Gadkari's ticket.

