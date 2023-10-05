Pune: ₹14.95 Crore For ITI In Yerwada; MLA Sunil Tingre Says Construction To Begin In A Month |

In a bid to boost extensive industrial growth in and around Pune, potentially generating employment avenues for local youth, the state government has earmarked ₹14,95,85,000 (14 Crore, 95 Lakhs, 85 Thousand) for the establishment of an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) on Yerwada Jail Road.

This decision follows Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's recent directive during a review meeting with the Skill Development Department, where he instructed officials to devise plans for the construction of an administrative building and workshop in this vicinity.

MLA Sunil Tingre of Wadgaonsheri has revealed plans for the development of a 5-acre plot in Lohgaon. He said, "Upon the completion of the tender process, the actual construction is slated to commence within a month. This endeavour is set to offer nine vocational courses at the ITI, presenting invaluable opportunities for the younger generation to delve into entrepreneurship and secure employment."

Proposal was moved in 2021

Tingre has persistently advocated for an ITI in his constituency over the past few years. A proposal to this effect was moved by him in 2021. In response to the escalating demand for industrial training among the youth, the Maharashtra Government had granted approval for the establishment of an additional ITI on Yerwada Jail Road in May. Initially, this ITI will provide nine short-term and long-term courses.

Subsequently, the Department of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation has issued an order approving the curriculum, the creation of positions, and the necessary expenses for setting up the ITI. In the notification issued on May 17, the department invited applications to fill 40 teaching and non-teaching staff positions. The institute's curriculum will encompass 18 different vocational branches, including electrician, mechanic, and computer programming, among others, requiring 23 teaching staff, eight non-teaching staff, and nine Class IV workers.

9 courses to be offered

Now, on Wednesday, the department has issued an order concerning the allocation of funds.

The ITI Training Center in Yerwada will encompass various posts, such as computer operator and programming assistant, electronics mechanic, tool and diemaker, mechanic motor vehicle, mechanic auto body repair, mechanic auto petting, fitter, electrician, and welder. A total of 376 students will receive training with recruitment of 40 different positions.

This initiative is expected to create employment opportunities in the Chakan and Rajangangaon areas for those who undergo training at this institute.

