Vadgaon Sheri MLA Sunil Tingre Frustrated With Pune Municipal Corporation’s Inaction In Lohegaon

Pune: Vadgaon Sheri MLA, Sunil Tingre, is unhappy with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for not fixing problems in Lohegaon. He feels that if the PMC doesn't solve issues like bad roads, potholes, and water supply, then Lohegaon should no longer be part of PMC. People in Lohegaon have been dealing with bad roads, potholes, and water problems for six years. Despite many requests, PMC hasn't done enough to solve these problems.

Recently, PMC's Additional Commissioner, Vikas Dhakane, visited Lohegaon to see these problems. He promised that money from the state government would be used to fix roads. He also said that PMC's team would come up with a good plan to solve the road problems.

Sunil Tingre pointed out that the roads are in bad shape and dangerous for drivers. Despite this, PMC hasn't taken proper action, and the potholes are still there. Besides the road issues, Tingre also talked about the water supply problem. Even though Lohegaon is part of PMC for six years, people there still don't get enough water.

During the visit, Tingre and Dhakane looked at different places in Lohegaon to find ways to develop it. They talked about solutions for the ongoing problems. Officials from the Road Department, like Chief Engineer Vijay Kulkarni, were also there, along with local people.

Tingre's suggestion of removing Lohegaon from PMC's control if problems aren't fixed shows how important it is to solve these issues for the people and the community's wellbeing.

