Pune News: 41-Year-Old Man, Teen Daughter Drown In Dam Backwaters During Family Picnic

Representational image | Pixabay

Pune: A deeply saddening incident has occurred at Bhatghar Dam in Bhor taluka of Pune district. A young girl lost her life, and her father is still missing after they drowned in the backwater of the dam. The incident took place on August 15 when they were visiting Jayatpad, a backwater spot popular for tourism.

The girl who passed away is named Aishwarya Dharmadhikari and she was just 13 years old. The search was launched to look out for her father, Shirish Dharmadhikari, who is 45 years old. The family lived in Aundh, a locality in Pune. They had come to Jayatpad from the Aundh area for a family outing on August 15.

Family Visited Bhatghar Dam For Outing

Around 4 pm the previous day, the family went to explore the backwater of Bhatghar Dam near Seema Farm House. During their visit, Shirish Dharmadhikari ventured towards the pool and called his daughter Aishwarya to join him. Tragically, both of them entered the deeper waters of Bhatghar Dam to swim and found themselves in danger.

The people present at the scene, along with local residents, immediately initiated a rescue operation. Aishwarya was pulled out of the water and rushed to the government hospital in Bhor. Sadly, the doctors declared her brought dead upon arrival. The search for Shirish Dharmadhikari ended on Wednesday morning as his body was found after an extensive operation, API Rekha Wani confirmed.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)