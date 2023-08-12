Pune: DCM Ajit Pawar Urges Authorities To Speed Up Progress On Metro & Flyover Work In City

A work-in-progress metro station in Pune. | punemetrorail.org

Pune: Pune's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, has taken a big step to improve how people get around in the city. He has asked everyone to work faster on building the Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi-Maṇ Metro Line. This will make it easier for people to travel around Pune. He also wants a new flyover at Savitribai Phule Pune University Road to be built more quickly.

At a meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Pawar talked about how important it is to speed up the project. He said that everyone needs to work well together and make sure everything goes smoothly. He also said that while the construction is happening, it's really important to make sure traffic isn't blocked too much so that people can still move around the city.

Land for Metro project should be ready by Sept 15

One really important thing is to get the land ready for the part of the Metro Line that goes up a ramp at Ganeshkhind. Pawar wants this land to be ready by September 15. He also told the people in charge of Pune to arrange things like signs and new ways for cars to go in areas like Aundh, Baner, Paashan, and Ganeshkhind Ramp. This will help people drive easily even when the construction is happening.

Pawar also talked about how sometimes there are problems with paperwork and rules that can slow things down. He said that these problems should not get in the way of getting the land needed for the project. He told the officials to talk directly to their bosses to fix any problems quickly. He also talked to people who own private land that's needed for the project, to make sure they're okay with giving it for the Metro and flyover.

Ajit Pawar said this work is for 'next 50 years'

Deputy Chief Minister Pawar said that this work is not just for now, but it's for the next 50 years. He wants everything to be done right, and he doesn't want anyone to change the plan. As Pune keeps growing, Ajit Pawar is working to make sure that the Metro Line and the flyover help people move around the city better.

