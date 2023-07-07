 Pune: Ajit Pawar Group Appoints Deepak Mankar As President Of City Unit
Prashant Jagtap is the existing NCP city unit chief, but the Ajit Pawar faction has been appointing new office-bearers after the split in the party last Sunday.

PTIUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 03:19 PM IST
The Ajit Pawar-led NCP on Thursday appointed Deepak Mankar as president of the party's Pune city unit.

Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare handed the appointment letter to Mankar in Mumbai, the Ajit faction said in a statement. 

