Pune Airport Installs Life-Saving AEDs For Cardiac Emergencies |

Pune Airport has taken a crucial step to ensure passenger safety by installing Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs) within the terminal premises. This move follows persistent efforts by Dhairyasheel Vandekar, a local civil aviation specialist and analyst who had previously raised the issue with the Ministry of Civil Aviation in February.

Vandekar received confirmation from the Ministry of Civil Aviation on October 4, 2023, stating that a fresh Expression of Interest (EOI) has been published by AAI-Pune Airport for the operation of a Medical Inspection (MI) Room at Pune Airport. The MI Room will be equipped with 5 AEDs/pads, provided by a Health Service Provider. Additionally, an AED has been made available at the existing MI Room within Pune Airport.

Golden Hour for medical treatment

Vandekar's advocacy began in February 2023 when he noticed the absence of AEDs and critical care equipment during his visit to Pune Airport's medical facility. Recognizing the importance of these lifesaving tools, especially during the "Golden Hour" for medical treatment, Vandekar took the initiative to highlight this issue. He communicated his concerns to the Airport Director at AAI, Pune, emphasizing the necessity of such facilities, especially given the rise in cardiac incidents among the youth post-Covid. Subsequently, Vandekar pursued this demand with the Chairman of AAI in New Delhi and the Central Civil Aviation Minister of the Government of India. On September 2, 2023, he reiterated this demand in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other civil aviation requirements for Pune and Maharashtra.

The introduction of AEDs at Pune Airport will significantly benefit passengers, vendors, airport and airline staff, security personnel, and other stakeholders in cases of cardiac emergencies. Currently, Mumbai Airport has 120 AEDs strategically placed throughout the facility, ensuring that the nearest AED can be retrieved within 3 minutes, thereby providing rapid assistance to patients in need.

