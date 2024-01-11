Pimpri-Chinchwad Tops E-Governance Survey, Pune Ranks Fourth: Check Full List Here

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) |

Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune Municipal Corporations have secured the 1st and 4th positions, respectively, in an e-governance survey conducted among the 27 Municipal Corporations in Maharashtra by the Pune-based Policy Research Organisation (PRO).

The third edition of the survey, conducted between November 1 and December 31, 2023, considered factors such as website accessibility, mobile applications, and social media handles for citizens. It also assessed online services, transparency, and the user-friendliness of the websites.

Pimpri-Chinchwad scored 7.18 points, securing the top position, while Pune scored 6.50, ranking fourth.

What is the e-Governance Index?

The e-Governance Index is a tool used to measure the effectiveness of electronic governance initiatives and the digital transformation of government services. It evaluates how well government agencies leverage information and communication technologies (ICT) to provide efficient, transparent, and accessible services to citizens and businesses.

The e-Governance Index 2024 focuses on three broad areas: delivery of services to citizens and businesses, transparency in government functioning, and accessibility during service delivery.

Check full list here:

In the overall rankings, Pimpri-Chinchwad leads, followed by Mumbai, Kolhapur, Pune, Amravati, Vasai-Virar, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayandar, Thane, Solapur, Nashik, Panvel, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Nanded-Waghala, Nagpur, Parbhani, Ulhasnagar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Chandrapur, Akola, Malegaon, and Latur.

In the accessibility ranking, Pune leads, followed by Kolhapur and Pimpri-Chinchwad. In services ranking, Pimpri-Chinchwad tops the list, followed by Mumbai and Pune. In transparency ranking, Pimpri-Chinchwad again leads, followed by Mumbai and Kolhapur.