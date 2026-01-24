 Pune Police To Turn 44 Stations Into Eco-Friendly ‘Green Police Stations’
Ankit Shukla
Updated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 04:58 PM IST
Pune Police To Turn 44 Stations Into Eco-Friendly ‘Green Police Stations’ | X/@PuneCityPolice

Stepping towards environmental sustainability, the Pune Police will convert 44 police stations across the city into eco-friendly “Green Police Stations,” said Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Friday, underlining the force’s commitment to conservation and climate responsibility.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of the Empress Garden Flower Show 2026, where Commissioner Kumar emphasised that environmental protection is a shared duty of both the government and society. Remarking that the police will now play an active role in conservation efforts, he said the “khaki force will function as a green force,” reflecting a shift toward sustainable practices within the department.

Highlighting the importance of protecting green spaces in urban areas, Commissioner Kumar described Empress Garden as a vital ecological and cultural landmark in the heart of Pune. He assured that all police officers and staff would wholeheartedly support the Green Police Station initiative.

The flower show, held at the historic Empress Garden, began with a tribute to noted environmentalist and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Madhav Gadgil. Reiterating the need for collective action in environmental conservation, Commissioner Kumar stated that the Pune Police would take this responsibility seriously.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Joint Secretary Anupama Barbe, Exhibition Committee Chairperson Suman Kirloskar, Vice-Chairperson Suresh Pingale, and senior police officials.

The Empress Garden Flower Show 2026 has drawn large crowds with its eco-themed and artistic displays. Highlights include Japanese Ikebana floral arrangements, an extensive collection of bonsai trees, and rare plant species showcased by prominent nursery owners from Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nashik, and other regions.

The exhibition also features competitions in rose decoration, fruits and vegetables, ornamental pots, and rose varieties, witnessing enthusiastic participation from citizens. The flower show is open to the public from January 23 to January 27.

