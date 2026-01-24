PMRDA Chief Yogesh Mhase Inspects Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Metro Line 3, Announces Pune University Flyover Opening Soon | Sourced

Pune: Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase and Additional Metropolitan Commissioner Deepak Singla on Thursday inspected the ongoing construction of the double-decker flyover at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Chowk and the Maan–Hinjawadi Metro (Line 3) project.

Both these projects are being executed by the PMRDA. This inspection was attended by PMRDA Chief Engineer Rinaj Pathan, CEO of Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL) Alok Saini, officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), representatives of the respective contracting companies, and senior PMRDA officials.

Keeping in mind the increasing traffic congestion for Punekars, the Metropolitan Commissioner, Dr Mhase, clarified that the plan is to open the University Chowk double-decker flyover for public use as soon as possible.

The Commissioner directed the officers and engineers of Tata Projects Limited to expedite the construction of the Baner ramp of the flyover by deploying additional manpower and resources. Furthermore, PMC officials were instructed to resolve the water leakage issue obstructing the Pashan-side ramp work on a war footing.

Meanwhile, a detailed review of the Maan–Hinjawadi Metro (Line-3) project was also conducted. Technical difficulties related to metro stations were discussed, and immediate solutions were suggested. Specifically, the current status of the Foot Over Bridge (FOB) work at Shivajinagar Metro Station, Modibag, and University Chowk was examined.

The administration emphasised completing the project within the stipulated time while maintaining the quality of work on the metro route. Confidence was expressed that once these projects are completed, traffic in Pune city will become much smoother and faster.