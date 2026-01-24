Pune Grand Tour 2026 Beautification Vanishes As Soon As Cycling Event Concludes | WATCH VIDEO

Pune No More Green: PGT 2026 Beautification Vanishes Soon As Potted Plants Removed Along The Route | WATCH VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Pune: The recently concluded Pune Grand Tour 2026 has triggered public criticism after videos surfaced on social media showing the removal of potted plants and temporary greenery installed across key areas of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad for the international cycling event. The potted plants were part of wider beautification efforts made along the route.

Watch Video:

In the viral videos, it was seen how the potted plants along the Jangali Maharaj Road (JM Road) were removed.

The Pune Grand Tour 2026, India’s first UCI-sanctioned multi-stage men’s road cycling race, was held from 19th to 23rd January across various routes in the Pune district. In the days leading up to the event, the district administration carried out large-scale beautification drives. These included road repairs, painting of walls, barricades and dividers, and the placement of potted plants along major roads, giving the city a noticeably greener appearance.

However, soon after the competition concluded on Friday evening, several of these plants were seen being removed by civic authorities. Videos of the removal have gone viral, drawing sharp reactions from citizens who have questioned the temporary nature of the beautification efforts.

Residents have expressed anger, pointing out that the administration showed its ability to carry out rapid infrastructure work for an international event. Punekars have pointed out how these similar efforts are rarely sustained for the everyday needs of the public.

During the race, traffic movement was restricted in many areas, causing inconvenience to commuters, but the overall improvement in road conditions and cleanliness was widely appreciated.

Throughout the event, sarcastic remarks had circulated on social media suggesting that Pune’s development might improve only if such competitions were held every month. After the removal of the greenery, many citizens likened the situation to “guests leaving and the city returning to routine”.

The Pune Grand Tour concluded on Friday evening with Australian cyclist Luke Mudgway emerging as the overall winner. While the event succeeded in putting Pune on the global cycling map, the aftermath has raised fresh questions about civic priorities and long-term urban planning.