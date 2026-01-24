Nashik: Truck Overturns & Crashes Into Hotel While Trying To Save Motorcyclist, CCTV Footage Goes Viral | Video Screengrab

Nashik: A horrific accident occurred on the morning of January 17 at the Pimpalgaon Mor junction in Igatpuri taluka in Nashik district. The CCTV footage of the accident has gone viral on social media on Saturday.

Watch Video:

As seen in the video, a speeding truck lost control while trying to save a motorcyclist, overturned, and crashed directly into a hotel. Fortunately, there was no loss of life in this accident. The truck driver and his assistant sustained only minor injuries.

According to preliminary information, the truck driver applied the brakes and swerved to avoid a motorcyclist who suddenly appeared in front of him. This caused the truck to lose control, overturn, and crash into a nearby hotel. Parts of the hotel were damaged, but a major tragedy was averted as the people inside the hotel jumped aside at the right time. The motorcyclist fled from the scene and the truck driver sustained minor injuries and was immediately given medical attention.

Following the accident, local police and an ambulance arrived at the scene. The truck driver was given first aid and released. The causes of the accident are being investigated, and the speed and road conditions are being examined.

Since the Pimpalgaon Mor junction is a busy location on the Ghoti-Sinnar-Shirdi highway, there is a need for the local administration to exercise greater caution to prevent such accidents.