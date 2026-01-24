 Women's Fight Turns Fatal In Pune District's Khed Tehsil: Mediation Bid Ends In Murder, History Sheeter Detained
The incident happened in Yelwadi village on Thursday evening under the limits of Mahalunge South Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate)

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 01:17 PM IST
article-image
Women's Fight Turns Fatal In Pune District's Khed Tehsil: Mediation Bid Ends In Murder, History Sheeter Detained | Representative Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a shocking turn of events, a verbal fight between two women led to a physical altercation between their husbands, which ended in the death of a completely unrelated person in Pune District’s Khed Tehsil. The incident happened in Yelwadi village on Thursday evening under the limits of Mahalunge South Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate).

Mahesh Vilas Dhaktode (29, Hinjawadi; originally from Sangamner Tehsil of Ahilyanagar District) has complained to the Mahalunge South Police Station. Amol Popat Wagh (30, Yelwadi; originally from Nandgaon Tehsil of Nashik District) has been detained. The deceased has been identified as Yogesh Vilas Dhaktode (32).

The accused has been charged under the BNS sections 103 (punishment for murder) and 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), along with sections 37 and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act of 1951.

According to police reports, the complainant and the accused’s wife had a verbal altercation a few days before the date on which the crime occurred. The complainant and the accused were friends, and the complainant reportedly looked forward to solving the fight and resuming the friendship.

Police said that in that bid, he, along with his brother Yogesh and two friends, went to the accused’s house on Thursday evening. While attempts were being made to solve the fight, things got heated, and all the people in the room got involved in a scuffle. Accused Wagh was carrying a knife, and he took it out and started attacking the complainant and the people accompanying him.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Senior Police Inspector Vijay Dhamal, in charge of the Mahalunge South Police Station, said, “The deceased was stabbed in the ribs with a knife and was seriously injured. He succumbed to the injuries from the stab. Investigation has revealed that he actually was not related to the verbal and physical altercation that took place earlier.”

Sr PI Dhamal further revealed, “We took the accused into custody on Friday. He has been presented in court, and we have secured the police custody. The accused is a history-sheeter with property-related offences in his name in Nashik District. He has been previously charged with theft and robbery cases.”

Police also said that Hrishikesh Pawar (27) was also attacked with the same knife used to kill Dhaktode. Pawar was also a mutual friend looking to mediate the fight but was attacked. His condition is said to be stable, and he is currently undergoing treatment. Mahalunge South Police are investigating the matter further.

