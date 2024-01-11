 Pune's Tallest Building To Come Up In Bopodi - Here's All You Need To Know About It
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune's Tallest Building To Come Up In Bopodi - Here's All You Need To Know About It

Pune's Tallest Building To Come Up In Bopodi - Here's All You Need To Know About It

According to the Unified Development Control and Promotion Rules (UDCPR), a high-rise is defined as a structure that is 24 metres or more above the average surrounding ground level

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Pune's Tallest Building To Come Up In Bopodi - Here's All You Need To Know About It | Unsplash

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recently approved four buildings ranging from 120m in height, approximately 33 floors, to the tallest at 160.5m, or approximately 45 floors. Among the approved buildings, two are located in Balewadi, one in Somwar Peth, and one in Bopodi, which will be the tallest.

PMC Commissioner and Administrator Vikram Kumar stated, “Approval was given after due thought. A committee overseeing permissions for high-rise properties within PMC areas carefully reviewed all necessary requirements before approving the projects.”

Urban planners emphasise that vertical growth is effective only if accompanied by proper civic infrastructure. They highlight the need for adequate drainage lines, fire safety measures, and a reliable water supply system before such projects receive approval. Failure to improve road infrastructure beforehand could result in chaotic traffic in the city due to high-rise buildings.

Read Also
Pune: Japanese Film Festival From January 11 To 14 - Venue, Films To Be Screened, Time And All You...
article-image

According to the Unified Development Control and Promotion Rules (UDCPR), a high-rise is defined as a structure that is 24 metres or more above the average surrounding ground level. UDCPR mandates that all high-rise buildings comply with requirements for structural design and stability, geotechnical considerations, and fire safety norms.

"The responsibility of structural and other stability and safety of such high-rise buildings shall lie with the owner/developer and the concerned experts, consultants, and executants appointed by the owner/developer," states UDCPR.

Read Also
10 PHOTOS: Here's How A Typical Winter Morning In Pune Looks Like
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune's Tallest Building To Come Up In Bopodi - Here's All You Need To Know About It

Pune's Tallest Building To Come Up In Bopodi - Here's All You Need To Know About It

Sharad Mohol Murder Case: Two Arrested For Supplying Pistols To Accused - Get Latest Updates Here

Sharad Mohol Murder Case: Two Arrested For Supplying Pistols To Accused - Get Latest Updates Here

Attention Punekars! Traffic Changes On FC Road For Vastra Pujan Ceremony On Friday Ahead Of Ram...

Attention Punekars! Traffic Changes On FC Road For Vastra Pujan Ceremony On Friday Ahead Of Ram...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Mahesh Landge Urges CM Eknath Shinde To Declare January 22 As Public Holiday

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Mahesh Landge Urges CM Eknath Shinde To Declare January 22 As Public Holiday

Road Safety Awareness Week In Pune From January 11 to 17: All You Need To Know

Road Safety Awareness Week In Pune From January 11 to 17: All You Need To Know