Pune's Tallest Building To Come Up In Bopodi - Here's All You Need To Know About It | Unsplash

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recently approved four buildings ranging from 120m in height, approximately 33 floors, to the tallest at 160.5m, or approximately 45 floors. Among the approved buildings, two are located in Balewadi, one in Somwar Peth, and one in Bopodi, which will be the tallest.

PMC Commissioner and Administrator Vikram Kumar stated, “Approval was given after due thought. A committee overseeing permissions for high-rise properties within PMC areas carefully reviewed all necessary requirements before approving the projects.”

Urban planners emphasise that vertical growth is effective only if accompanied by proper civic infrastructure. They highlight the need for adequate drainage lines, fire safety measures, and a reliable water supply system before such projects receive approval. Failure to improve road infrastructure beforehand could result in chaotic traffic in the city due to high-rise buildings.

According to the Unified Development Control and Promotion Rules (UDCPR), a high-rise is defined as a structure that is 24 metres or more above the average surrounding ground level. UDCPR mandates that all high-rise buildings comply with requirements for structural design and stability, geotechnical considerations, and fire safety norms.

"The responsibility of structural and other stability and safety of such high-rise buildings shall lie with the owner/developer and the concerned experts, consultants, and executants appointed by the owner/developer," states UDCPR.