10 PHOTOS: Here's How A Typical Winter Morning In Pune Looks Like

By: Anand Chaini | January 10, 2024

A couple on their morning walk, spreading kindness by feeding biscuits to stray dogs

A man enjoying his morning walk with his dog near the hillside

A dedicated cyclist maintaining fitness on a refreshing winter morning ride

A group of ladies savoring tea at a cozy eatery in Pune

While some joined their friends for morning walk

Joggers on a brisk run, ascending the hill with determination

Punekars going to office on chilly morning

A girl and her mother bundling up in warm sweaters on a winter morning

As the serene morning unfolds, friends gather to cherish the tranquil moments in Pune's outskirts