Pune: Japanese Film Festival From January 11 To 14 - Venue, Films To Be Screened, Time And All You Need To Know

Pune: Japanese Film Festival From January 11 To 14

The Japanese Film Festival by The Japan Foundation is set to captivate audiences in Pune at PVR ICON, Pavilion Mall on Senapati Bapat Road from January 11 to 14.

This year's festival promises a diverse range of genres, offering a delightful cinematic journey from romance to comedy, drama to animation, ensuring an enriching and entertaining experience for all movie enthusiasts.

#Book your tickets now!! The #JFF 2024 ticket booking is open for Pune



📍Venue: PVR ICON The Pavillion Mall, Senapati Bapat Road, Pune

🗓️Dates: 11-14 Jan



Book your tickets through #PVRhttps://t.co/rf6vIRCZ4f



or #BookMyShowhttps://t.co/Cr7lG8OnYG



Hurry up and grab yours🔥 pic.twitter.com/dKDDnX4CoN — IJBC (@IjbcOfficial) January 9, 2024

Get ready for an exciting lineup of films scheduled for screening:

1. A Man (Thursday, January 11 at 6:45 pm)

2. Detective Conan: Episode One (Friday, January 12 at 6 pm)

3. MONDAYS: See you “this” week! (Friday, January 12 at 8 pm)

4. Intolerance (Saturday, January 13 at 11 am)

5. Father of the Milky Way Railroad (Saturday, January 13 at 1:30 pm)

6. Monster (Saturday, January 13 at 4:15 pm)

7. We Made a Beautiful Bouquet (Saturday, January 13 at 7 pm)

8. Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro (Sunday, January 14 at 11:30 am)

9. Anime Supremacy! (Sunday, January 14 at 1:45 pm)

10. Detective Conan the movie: Crossroads in the Ancient Capital (Sunday, January 14 at 4:30 pm)

11. Detective Conan the movie: The Last Wizard of the century (Sunday, January 14 at 6:45 pm)

It’s important to note that there will be no intermissions during the screenings.

The Consulate General of Japan in Mumbai took to X (formerly Twitter) to share details about the festival on social media. The post read, "Punekars, get your popcorn ready! #Japan Foundation is holding the #Japanese Film Festival 2023 from 11th to 14th of January at PVR ICON in the Pavilion, Senapati Bapat Road, Pune."