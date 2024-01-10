'I Love Sushi Exhibition 2024' A Hit Among Pune Locals; See Photos

By: Aakash Singh | January 10, 2024

The 'I Love Sushi Exhibition 2024' offered Punekars a deep dive into the world of this Japanese delicacy, showcasing its history and evolution through an impressive collection of posters, photographs, and audio-visual presentations

Although highly informative, the exhibition disappointingly did not offer Sushi for consumption

This event was co-organised by the Japan Foundation and the Consulate General of Japan in Mumbai, with support from the Indo-Japan Business Council (IBJC)

Running from January 8 to January 20, the exhibition is being hosted at MIT World Peace University (WPU) in Kothrud

The exhibition provided an extensive showcase of a typical Sushi restaurant counter and featured a captivating demonstration of a Kaiten-Sushi (conveyor-belt) restaurant

Visitors had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant tapestry of Edo-style Sushi culture, where the iconic 'nigirizushi' originated during the revered Edo period—an era cherished by Sushi enthusiasts

The exhibition successfully educated the audience about various aspects of Sushi, shedding light on its cultural significance and culinary evolution

Are you planning to attend the 'I Love Sushi Exhibition 2024'?

