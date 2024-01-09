PHOTOS: Punekars Caught Off-Guard Amidst Unseasonal Rain

By: Anand Chaini | January 09, 2024
Sweaters and jackets came to rescue as rain surprised Punekars in the wee hours on Tuesday
Parents and children were seen wearing rain coats as they went to school early morning
Some took their umbrellas along as they went to school
Pune roads soaked in rain on Tuesday. IMD had given warning about rain in several districts along with Pune
forecasted that there is a high probability of rainfall in several areas of Maharashtra on 9th and 10th January
