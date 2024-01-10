Pune: Liquor Party Turns Fatal As Man Kills Friend Over Petty Dispute, Held | File Photo

A 19-year-old man brutally murdered his friend a with a sharp weapon over a petty dispute in the Pune, officials informed on Wednesday.

An incident occurred in the Kondhwa area. The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Naseem alias Samir Saeedullah Ansari (aged 37). He was brutally murdered with a sharp weapon over a petty dispute by the accused, Kamal Rohit Dhuvra (aged 19, resident of Amanora Park, Hadapsar, Pune). Kamal has been arrested.

As per the offcial, the accused was in inebriated state when he committed crime. Abdul Waheed Hameed Ansari (aged 40, resident of Amanora Park, Hadapsar, Pune), filed a complaint with the Kondhwa Police Station.

The deceased, Mohammad Ansari, and the accused, Kamal Dhuvra, are both construction labourers and very close friends. They were drinking alcohol in the premises of an under-construction building in Yevlewadi, Kondhwa.

An argument ensued between them over a minor reason, leading Kamal to stab Mohammad with a sharp weapon. Mohammad, seriously injured, succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Assistant Police Inspector S Babar is conducting further investigations.

Boy kills friend in Latur

Earlier in December, in Latur, suspecting his mother of having an affair, a boy allegedly hacked his best friend and neighbour to death with a sickle at his shack in the fields, shocking the people in the district.The incident took place in Vadji village under the jurisdiction of Bhada Police Station on Saturday after the body of Ranjit T. Mali alias Balu, 22, was found in a bloodied state in the field shack.

"We registered a case of murder and launched investigations which revealed many shocking aspects and further probe is underway," Bhada Police Station head Balasaheb Dongare told IANS.

Police teams trying to crack the case spoke to the deceased Mali's friends and relatives and learnt that he was allegedly having 'an affair' with some local woman who was his best friend's mother.