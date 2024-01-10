Smartsters – Homegrown children’s furniture and décor brand opens its first standalone store in KOPA Mall, Pune

Smartsters, the premium children’s furniture and home décor brand is all set to debut at Kopa Mall Pune as a standalone store. This exciting venture follows years of unprecedented success in the online marketplace. The new Smartsters store at KOPA Mall promises to redefine the shopping experience for parents seeking innovation and give them a comprehensive awareness of the needs of developing children. Known for their commitment to quality and creativity, Smartsters has become a trusted name in the realm of children's furniture and décor.

The new store will feature a wide array of Smartsters' signature collections, showcasing furniture and décor that effortlessly merge style and practicality. From whimsical beds to vibrant storage solutions, the store aims to cater to the diverse tastes of modern parents.

Ashni Biyani, Founder and Director of Smartsters, expressed her enthusiasm about the physical store launch: "We are delighted to bring the magic of Smartsters to a tangible space at KOPA Mall. This marks a significant step in our journey to provide parents with exceptional choices that blend functionality and design seamlessly.”

Smartsters Design Head, Bikram Mittra, added, "Our store at KOPA Mall is a curated haven for parents looking to create inspiring environments for their little ones. We've meticulously crafted each piece to reflect not just functionality but also the imaginative spirit of childhood".

Sprawling into a 450 sqft store, where Smartsters invite families, media, and design enthusiasts to look at the large range of innovatively designed, and scientifically researched kids-friendly products such as beds and bunks, study tables, storage units, tables, chairs, mattresses, bedsheets, comforters, cushions, lamps, and more. Additionally, Smartsters unfurls its magic carpet of learning, weaving a Shop-in-Shop tapestry within Crosswords, HomeTown, and Studio Pepperfry located in Mumbai, Pune, Noida, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Vijayawada, Kolkata, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, and other states across India!