Maharashtra Crime: Beed Police Arrest 28-Year-Old History-Sheeter Booked Under MCOCA After Year-Long Manhunt

Beed, Jan 24: Police in Maharashtra’s Beed district have arrested from Pune an absconding history-sheeter wanted in several serious offences and booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), officials said on Saturday.

Accused identified

The accused, identified as Sunny alias Dyaneshwar Shamrao Athawale (28), a resident of the Maliwes area in Beed, had been on the run for the past year, they said.

Multiple serious offences

Athawale was wanted in seven serious offences registered at Shivajinagar and Pethbeed police stations in Beed city, as well as at Kaij in the district. These cases included murder, use of firearms, and obstruction of government officials in the discharge of their duties, police said in a release.

Arrest after sustained tracking

He had been evading arrest for over a year by repeatedly changing locations and misleading the police. The Beed police continued technical surveillance and intelligence-based tracking, following which a tip-off was received regarding his presence in Pune. Acting swiftly on the information, a team laid a trap and apprehended him, officials said.

Further proceedings underway

The accused is currently being brought to Beed by the crime branch for further legal proceedings.

