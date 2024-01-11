Pune News: PMC Set To Inaugurate 21 E-Vehicle Charging Stations Tomorrow

Representative Image | Pexels

As the city witnesses a surge in the number of e-vehicles, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is gearing up to inaugurate electric vehicle charging stations at 21 locations. Out of the 82 planned stations, 21 have been completed and are set to be launched by PMC Commissioner and Administrator Vikram Kumar on Friday.

The 21 locations are:

The 21 locations include prominent spots such as PMC main building, Savarkar Bhavan Parking, Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium, Balasaheb Thackeray Kaladalan, Bibvewadi Ward Office, Ghole Road Ward Office, Tilak Road Ward Office, Balgandharv Auditorium, PMC parking on JM Road near Skechers Showroom, PMC Parking on JM Road near McDonald’s, FC Road parking near Lakme Salon, Kushal Wall Street on FC Road, Art Station on FC Road, Millennium Plaza on FC Road, Peshwe Park, parking at Mandai, parking at Gultekdi, Navloba parking at Shukrawar Peth, Padmavati pumping station, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Auditorium, and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital at Bopodi.

According to the Regional Transport Office (RTO), the city boasts more than 80,000 e-vehicles currently in use.

What is the process?

The PMC has fixed a reasonable charging rate for e-vehicles, ranging between ₹13 and ₹19 per unit. This rate is notably more affordable compared to private charging stations, and the PMC will receive a 50% share of the profit.

To access these e-vehicle charging stations, citizens must download the app from the Play Store or scan the QR code on each charging station, entering their mobile number. The app provides a location map, helping users check for parking availability. Payments can be conveniently made through the app.