Road Safety Awareness Week In Pune From January 11 to 17: All You Need To Know

In an effort to champion the cause of safer roads, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, is observing Road Safety Week from January 11 to 17. Pune Traffic Police is actively participating in this initiative, prompted by the 169 hit-and-run cases reported in Pune in 2022, according to the National Crime Records Bureau.

To mark the week and foster community engagement for safer roads, Pune Traffic Police, in collaboration with the Safe Kids Foundation and the Pune Municipal Corporation's road department, is organizing events to promote 'Road Safety Awareness.'

Throughout the week, various activities are planned nationwide to raise awareness among the public and encourage stakeholders to contribute to road safety. These activities include awareness campaigns addressing the causes of road accidents and preventive measures. Additionally, initiatives involving school/college students, drivers, and all road users have been scheduled.

A newly released government report on road accidents in India for 2022 reveals a total of 4,61,312 accidents, resulting in 1,68,491 fatalities and 4,43,366 injuries. The report highlights an alarming 11.9% increase in accidents compared to the previous year, with a 9.4% rise in fatalities and a significant 15.3% surge in injuries. The data specifies that 32.9% of accidents occurred on National Highways, 23.1% on State Highways, and the remaining 43.9% on other roads.