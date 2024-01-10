Sharad Mohol Murder Case: Pune Police Crime Branch Takes Over Probe | PTI Photo

The Pune city police's crime branch has taken over the investigation into the murder of gangster Sharad Mohol, who was shot dead near his residence in Sutardara, Kothrud, on January 5.

Senior inspector Hemant Patil, who had been leading the investigation at the Kothrud police station, along with teams from the crime branch, held a coordination meeting. Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Tambe has been appointed as the investigation officer for the case.

Eight individuals are currently in police custody in connection with the murder. Among them are two practicing advocates—Ravindra Vasatrao Pawar and Sanjay Rambhau Udhan. Investigators are particularly focused on their involvement in the crime.

The other six accused individuals, allegedly linked to organised crime, have been identified as Sahil alias Munna Santosh Polekar, Namdev Mahipati Kangude, Amit alias Amar Maruti Kangude, Chandrakant Shahu Shelke, Vinayak Santosh Gavhankar, and Vitthal Kisan Gandhle.

Preliminary investigations suggest the murder may have stemmed from a dispute over land and finances.

Know more about Sharad Mohol:

Sharad Mohol gained notoriety following his involvement in the case of suspected Indian Mujahideen operative Mohammad Qateel Siddiqui's murder within Yerawada jail. Despite his initial implication, he was eventually acquitted in the case.

Mohol was associated with history-sheeter Sandip Mohol, killed by the rival Kishor Marne gang in 2006. Subsequently, Sharad Mohol orchestrated revenge by eliminating Kishor Marne in October 2010.

He expanded his gang's operations in the Mulshi region through activities like extortion, kidnapping, and various criminal offenses. Mohol was implicated under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for kidnapping a village sarpanch near Lavasa for a ransom of ₹47 lakh in 2011.

In 2016, Sharad Mohol and several gang members received life imprisonment for the murder of Kishor Marne. However, he obtained bail from the Bombay High Court in 2021.

His wife Swati Mohol had recently joined BJP and was active in the party activities. The deceased gangster was also active in various social activities.