VIDEO & PHOTOS: Youth Congress Members Detained In Pune For Bid To Hold Protest Against 'Rigging' Of Talathi Exam | X/@IYCMaha

Police detained 11 members of the Youth Congress in Pune city of Maharashtra on Thursday after they tried to stage a protest against the alleged irregularities in the talathi recruitment examination, an official said.

They tried to hold the agitation in Deccan area in the afternoon.

The protesters claimed that some of the candidates who appeared for the talathi (village revenue official) recruitment examination in Maharashtra have received more marks than the maximum limit, which indicated rigging of the process. They demanded cancellation of the exam results.

They also alleged that candidates who are relatives of revenue officials or relatives of employees of a company appointed to conduct the examination received very good marks.

"We wanted to hold a protest and our demand was to appoint a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the irregularities. But were detained by the police," Akshay Jain, one of the members of Youth Congress, said.

He said the police denied permission to them for the protest.

The talathi recruitment exam was conducted in August-September last year in all districts of the state. It was conducted by the State Revenue Department and lakhs of students appeared.