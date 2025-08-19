Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Trains New Firefighters On Advanced Firefighting Tools & Emergency Response | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Fire Department has conducted a comprehensive training program for its newly recruited firefighters, aimed at equipping them with modern firefighting tools and enhancing their emergency response skills. The initiative focused on building technical knowledge, disciplined action, and rapid response capabilities through live demonstrations of advanced equipment.

During the sessions, recruits were trained in the effective handling of fire hoses, safe operation of water and foam tenders, techniques to tackle different types of fires, and critical skills such as teamwork, leadership, and on-ground decision-making. The program included demonstrations of cutting-edge tools like selectable gallon nozzles, water mist systems, piercing application nozzles, portable oscillating monitors, rescue toolkits, and high-protection gloves.

Speaking about the initiative, Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil said, “PCMC has always placed disaster management at the highest priority. Merely providing modern equipment is not enough; strategic training for its effective use is equally critical. This training program is a proactive step towards preparing our force for future challenges. Such initiatives reinforce our commitment to ensuring the safety of the city’s citizens.”

Assistant Commissioner Umesh Dhakne highlighted the blend of skill and discipline needed in firefighting. He said, “Firefighting is not just about courage, but also about technical knowledge, proper training in equipment handling, and disciplined execution. The training has given our firefighters a deeper understanding of the latest tools, and the hands-on demonstrations have significantly boosted their confidence.”

Echoing this sentiment, Deputy Fire Officer Rishikant Chipade, underscored the human dimension of the work. He said, “Saving lives is our foremost duty, alongside extinguishing fires. This demands not only physical strength but also mental resilience, technical preparedness, and situational judgment. Through this training, firefighters received valuable guidance on safeguarding themselves and their colleagues while ensuring timely and effective use of equipment during emergencies.”

The new recruits, who participated enthusiastically, described the training as an eye-opening experience that gave them practical knowledge of advanced nozzles, remote-controlled monitors, and rescue tools. Many noted that the live demonstrations would prove invaluable in real-world emergency situations.