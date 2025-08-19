 8.6 KM Elevated Corridor From Kiwale To Balewadi Stadium To End Traffic Woes In Pimpri-Chinchwad, Says BJP MLA Shankar Jagtap
e-Paper Get App
HomePune8.6 KM Elevated Corridor From Kiwale To Balewadi Stadium To End Traffic Woes In Pimpri-Chinchwad, Says BJP MLA Shankar Jagtap

8.6 KM Elevated Corridor From Kiwale To Balewadi Stadium To End Traffic Woes In Pimpri-Chinchwad, Says BJP MLA Shankar Jagtap

Traffic has been a long-standing issue for the residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad and its nearby areas, including Hinjawadi, Chakan, Talegaon Dabhade, Dehu Road, and others. Multiple agencies are working for its betterment. BJP's Shankar Jagtap recently posted on X (formerly Twitter) writing, "Pimpri–Chinchwad City to Become Free from Traffic Jams!"

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
8.6 KM Elevated Corridor From Kiwale To Balewadi Stadium To End Traffic Woes In Pimpri-Chinchwad, Says BJP MLA Shankar Jagtap | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Industrial hub of Maharashtra, Pimpri-Chinchwad grapples with traffic congestion daily. The city is growing rapidly, and the industrial area in and around it makes the problem severe. However, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Chinchwad, Shankar Jagtap, has now said Pimpri-Chinchwad will be free from traffic jams, citing multiple developmental works.

Traffic has been a long-standing issue for the residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad and its nearby areas, including Hinjawadi, Chakan, Talegaon Dabhade, Dehu Road, and others. Multiple agencies are working for its betterment. BJP's Shankar Jagtap recently posted on X (formerly Twitter) writing, "Pimpri–Chinchwad City to Become Free from Traffic Jams!"

MLA Jagtap said, "To put an end to the persistent traffic congestion at key points on the old Pune–Mumbai Highway, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has taken an important decision. To ease the traffic here, an elevated corridor of 8.6 km will be constructed between Kiwale and Balewadi Stadium, along with widening the service roads on both sides to 12 meters each. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared, and the PCMC has already undertaken land acquisition at essential locations."

He further said, "This project will save a significant amount of travel time for thousands of citizens in Pimpri–Chinchwad city. It will also streamline traffic flow on the Pune–Mumbai route and boost local businesses. Considering the rising population and the growing number of vehicles in the future, this decision is highly farsighted and inclusive."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Read Also
Pune VIDEOS: Heavy Rains Cause Waterlogging, Traffic Jams In Hinjawadi, Sinhagad Road, Dhayari,...
article-image

He extended his gratitude to the PCMC administration, as well as to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Mahayuti Government for taking this ambitious decision.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, CM Reviews Flood Situation

IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, CM Reviews Flood Situation

CMIA Proposes Skill Development Centre In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Attract IT Companies

CMIA Proposes Skill Development Centre In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Attract IT Companies

Nashik-Mumbai Train Services Disrupted as Heavy Rains Hit Maharashtra

Nashik-Mumbai Train Services Disrupted as Heavy Rains Hit Maharashtra

Onion Prices In Lasalgaon APMC Stabilise After Bangladesh Lifts Import Ban

Onion Prices In Lasalgaon APMC Stabilise After Bangladesh Lifts Import Ban

Nashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Festival

Nashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Festival