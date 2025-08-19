8.6 KM Elevated Corridor From Kiwale To Balewadi Stadium To End Traffic Woes In Pimpri-Chinchwad, Says BJP MLA Shankar Jagtap | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Industrial hub of Maharashtra, Pimpri-Chinchwad grapples with traffic congestion daily. The city is growing rapidly, and the industrial area in and around it makes the problem severe. However, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Chinchwad, Shankar Jagtap, has now said Pimpri-Chinchwad will be free from traffic jams, citing multiple developmental works.

Traffic has been a long-standing issue for the residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad and its nearby areas, including Hinjawadi, Chakan, Talegaon Dabhade, Dehu Road, and others. Multiple agencies are working for its betterment. BJP's Shankar Jagtap recently posted on X (formerly Twitter) writing, "Pimpri–Chinchwad City to Become Free from Traffic Jams!"

MLA Jagtap said, "To put an end to the persistent traffic congestion at key points on the old Pune–Mumbai Highway, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has taken an important decision. To ease the traffic here, an elevated corridor of 8.6 km will be constructed between Kiwale and Balewadi Stadium, along with widening the service roads on both sides to 12 meters each. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared, and the PCMC has already undertaken land acquisition at essential locations."

He further said, "This project will save a significant amount of travel time for thousands of citizens in Pimpri–Chinchwad city. It will also streamline traffic flow on the Pune–Mumbai route and boost local businesses. Considering the rising population and the growing number of vehicles in the future, this decision is highly farsighted and inclusive."

He extended his gratitude to the PCMC administration, as well as to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Mahayuti Government for taking this ambitious decision.