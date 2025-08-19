Pune VIDEO: Woman Cheated Under Pretext Of Free Ration In Wagholi, Jewellery Stolen | Video Screengrab

An incident of theft has come to light from Pune's Wagholi area, where a woman was cheated under the pretext of receiving free ration.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident took place on August 14. However, the CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media on Tuesday.

According to police, an unidentified man introduced himself to the woman as an employee of a private company. He told her that his “boss distributes ration and other essential items to the poor” and asked her to follow him.

Later, he took the woman to Baif Road and convinced her that, to appear poor, she needed to remove her ornaments.

Trusting his words, the woman handed over her jewellery to him. Seizing the opportunity, the man took possession of the ornaments and fled from the spot.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras. Based on the footage, police have registered a case against the accused and launched a search to trace him.

However, he has not been arrested yet.