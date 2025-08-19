Pune: Cosmos Co-operative Bank Reports ₹180.62 Crore Net Profit In FY 2024-25; Declares 10% Dividend At 119th AGM | Sourced

The Cosmos Co-operative Bank Ltd. has registered net profit of Rs.180.62 Crore for the Financial Year 2024-2025, declared Chairman, Adv. Pralhad Kokare. At the end of the said Financial Year, Bank’s financial position is strong with Reserves and other funds at Rs.2,497 Crore and Capital to Risk Assets Ratio (CRAR) at 15.15%.

For the Financial Year 2024-25 Bank has declared dividend of 10 % for its Members.

Read Also Pune Rains: FITE Urges IT Companies To Let Employees Work From Home Amid Infrastructure Woes

The 119th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank was held on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at ‘Sahakar Sabhagruha’ on the 2nd Floor of Cosmos Tower, the Head Office of Cosmos Bank located at ICS Colony, University Road, Ganeshkhind, Pune. Chairman Adv. Pralhad Kokare welcomed the Members and informed the General Body about the progress of the Bank for the Financial Year that ended on March 31, 2025. He stated that business set up of the Bank has crossed Rs. 38,634 Crore, comprising of deposits to the tune of Rs. 22,907 Crore and Advances at Rs. 15,727 Crore. Bank has met the target of priority sector lending as prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India.

Chairman Adv. Kokare informed that in the said AGM, Members gave approval with majority for the scheme of amalgamation of Noida based Citizen Co-op Bank Ltd., into Cosmos Bank. Hence recommendation for the same will be forwarded to the Reserve Bank of India very soon.

The Bank’s AGM was attended by Members in large numbers. Bank’s Vice Chairman, CA Yashwant Kasar, all Directors of the Board and Managing Director, Mrs. Apekshita Thipsay were present for the AGM.