 Pune: Cosmos Co-operative Bank Reports ₹180.62 Crore Net Profit In FY 2024-25; Declares 10% Dividend At 119th AGM
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Cosmos Co-operative Bank Reports ₹180.62 Crore Net Profit In FY 2024-25; Declares 10% Dividend At 119th AGM

Pune: Cosmos Co-operative Bank Reports ₹180.62 Crore Net Profit In FY 2024-25; Declares 10% Dividend At 119th AGM

The 119th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank was held on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at ‘Sahakar Sabhagruha’ on the 2nd Floor of Cosmos Tower, the Head Office of Cosmos Bank located at ICS Colony, University Road, Ganeshkhind, Pune

Press ReleaseUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Cosmos Co-operative Bank Reports ₹180.62 Crore Net Profit In FY 2024-25; Declares 10% Dividend At 119th AGM | Sourced

The Cosmos Co-operative Bank Ltd. has registered net profit of Rs.180.62 Crore for the Financial Year 2024-2025, declared Chairman, Adv. Pralhad Kokare. At the end of the said Financial Year, Bank’s financial position is strong with Reserves and other funds at Rs.2,497 Crore and Capital to Risk Assets Ratio (CRAR) at 15.15%.

For the Financial Year 2024-25 Bank has declared dividend of 10 % for its Members.

Read Also
Pune Rains: FITE Urges IT Companies To Let Employees Work From Home Amid Infrastructure Woes
article-image

The 119th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank was held on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at ‘Sahakar Sabhagruha’ on the 2nd Floor of Cosmos Tower, the Head Office of Cosmos Bank located at ICS Colony, University Road, Ganeshkhind, Pune. Chairman Adv. Pralhad Kokare welcomed the Members and informed the General Body about the progress of the Bank for the Financial Year that ended on March 31, 2025. He stated that business set up of the Bank has crossed Rs. 38,634 Crore, comprising of deposits to the tune of Rs. 22,907 Crore and Advances at Rs. 15,727 Crore. Bank has met the target of priority sector lending as prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India.

Read Also
Pune VIDEOS: Rains Lash Pimpri-Chinchwad; Pawana Dam 100% Full, Water Release Started With 4,300...
article-image

Chairman Adv. Kokare informed that in the said AGM, Members gave approval with majority for the scheme of amalgamation of Noida based Citizen Co-op Bank Ltd., into Cosmos Bank. Hence recommendation for the same will be forwarded to the Reserve Bank of India very soon.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO

The Bank’s AGM was attended by Members in large numbers. Bank’s Vice Chairman, CA Yashwant Kasar, all Directors of the Board and Managing Director, Mrs. Apekshita Thipsay were present for the AGM.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, CM Reviews Flood Situation

IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, CM Reviews Flood Situation

CMIA Proposes Skill Development Centre In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Attract IT Companies

CMIA Proposes Skill Development Centre In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Attract IT Companies

Nashik-Mumbai Train Services Disrupted as Heavy Rains Hit Maharashtra

Nashik-Mumbai Train Services Disrupted as Heavy Rains Hit Maharashtra

Onion Prices In Lasalgaon APMC Stabilise After Bangladesh Lifts Import Ban

Onion Prices In Lasalgaon APMC Stabilise After Bangladesh Lifts Import Ban

Nashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Festival

Nashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Festival