 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Photography Exhibition Inaugurated At MGM On World Photography Day
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Photography Exhibition Inaugurated At MGM On World Photography Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Photography Exhibition Inaugurated At MGM On World Photography Day

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Prof. Dr. B.K. Ravi, Vice-Chancellor of Koppal University, Mr. Ankushrao Kadam, Chancellor of MGM University, Dr. Ashish Gadekar, Registrar, Dr. Rekha Shelke, Dean, Dr. Ranit Kishor, Dean, and Prof. Baiju Patil, Head of Department, along with other distinguished guests

Press ReleaseUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 07:06 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Photography Exhibition Inaugurated at MGM on World Photography Day | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of World Photography Day, the Department of Photography at Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) University inaugurated a grand photo exhibition today in the presence of esteemed dignitaries.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Prof. Dr. B.K. Ravi, Vice-Chancellor of Koppal University, Mr. Ankushrao Kadam, Chancellor of MGM University, Dr. Ashish Gadekar, Registrar, Dr. Rekha Shelke, Dean, Dr. Ranit Kishor, Dean, and Prof. Baiju Patil, Head of Department, along with other distinguished guests.

A Showcase of Student Creativity

The exhibition will remain open from 19th to 23rd August 2025 at the Leonardo da Vinci School of Design Basement Gallery. It presents an array of captivating photographs by students covering themes such as:

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

- Kerala Wari

- Wildlife Photography

- Portrait Photography

- Architectural Photography

- Bird Photography

Photography Competition

To mark the occasion, a special Photography Competition has also been organized under the theme “Capturing Light, Creating Stories.” Winners will receive attractive prizes and certificates.

- Photo size: 12” x 18”

- Last date for submission: 22nd August 2025

- Submission at: Department of Photography, MGM University

For details, contact: 9970851316

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, CM Reviews Flood Situation

IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, CM Reviews Flood Situation

CMIA Proposes Skill Development Centre In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Attract IT Companies

CMIA Proposes Skill Development Centre In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Attract IT Companies

Nashik-Mumbai Train Services Disrupted as Heavy Rains Hit Maharashtra

Nashik-Mumbai Train Services Disrupted as Heavy Rains Hit Maharashtra

Onion Prices In Lasalgaon APMC Stabilise After Bangladesh Lifts Import Ban

Onion Prices In Lasalgaon APMC Stabilise After Bangladesh Lifts Import Ban

Nashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Festival

Nashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Festival