Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Photography Exhibition Inaugurated at MGM on World Photography Day | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of World Photography Day, the Department of Photography at Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) University inaugurated a grand photo exhibition today in the presence of esteemed dignitaries.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Prof. Dr. B.K. Ravi, Vice-Chancellor of Koppal University, Mr. Ankushrao Kadam, Chancellor of MGM University, Dr. Ashish Gadekar, Registrar, Dr. Rekha Shelke, Dean, Dr. Ranit Kishor, Dean, and Prof. Baiju Patil, Head of Department, along with other distinguished guests.

A Showcase of Student Creativity

The exhibition will remain open from 19th to 23rd August 2025 at the Leonardo da Vinci School of Design Basement Gallery. It presents an array of captivating photographs by students covering themes such as:

- Kerala Wari

- Wildlife Photography

- Portrait Photography

- Architectural Photography

- Bird Photography

Photography Competition

To mark the occasion, a special Photography Competition has also been organized under the theme “Capturing Light, Creating Stories.” Winners will receive attractive prizes and certificates.

- Photo size: 12” x 18”

- Last date for submission: 22nd August 2025

- Submission at: Department of Photography, MGM University

For details, contact: 9970851316