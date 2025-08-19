Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MBVA's 'Jail Bharo' Agitation Demands End To Encroachment Drive | Sourced

Marathwada Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (MBVA) staged a Jail Bharo agitation to press various demands at Kranti Chowk on Monday demanding the July 17 notification of the district collector on to clear the government Gairan land should be cancelled at once, and the encroachment drive initiated in the city against Dalits, Muslims, OBC and poor shopkeepers should be stopped immediately.

Other demands included that the state government should immediately implement the reservation policy in the promotions, Jan Suraksha Act should be cancelled and the amount limit of Dadasaheb Gaikwad Finance scheme should be increased to Rs 50 lakh.

Protesters also highlighted that encroachment on the forest lands should be regularized, financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh should be provided to purchase plots under Ramai Awas and PM Awas schemes and other aspects.

Hundreds of agitators got them arrested and condemned the administration. MBVA president Ramesh Gaikwad led the agitation. Prakash Kamble, Arvind Kamble, Vijay Wahul, Baburao Wakekar, Bhimrao Gadekar, Sunil Avsarmal and others made speeches on the occasion. The agitators threaten to intensify the agitation if their demands are not met.



On Tuesday, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar assured that no one will be removed from the Gairan lands (Empty Government Grazing Lands). While Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Dilip Swami, on July 17, issued a notification that all encroachments on the Gairan lands will be removed.

People have been living on these lands for several years. If they are removed all of a sudden, they will become homeless. Hence, the Gairan holders have demanded that the notification be cancelled and that they be given ownership rights to the land.