'Folk Traditions Are Preserved Because of Artists': Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade At Cultural Festival In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

'Folk Traditions Are Preserved By Artists': Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade At Cultural Festival In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar |

“The folk tradition that continues in various states because the folk artists preserved it for years through cultural festivals,” opined Governor of Rajasthan Haribhau Bagade while speaking at the inauguration of the two-day cultural festival ‘Varsa Sahyadricha’ on Monday in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The event was organised by the Union Cultural Ministry’s western area cultural centre, Udaipur and the Directorate of Cultural Works, Mumbai, at MIT College.

MLA Anuradha Chavan, MLA Arjun Khotkar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar, District Collector Dilip Swami, Centre’s Director Furkan Khan, Shriram Pande, State Cultural Joint Director and other dignitaries were present.

The programme began by lighting the traditional lamp by the dignitaries, followed by the national anthem and Maharashtra’s state song.

Bagade further said, such festivals are the medium to showcase the cultural art, culture and artists of one state to the other state. The work of the Western Centre, Udaipur, in this regard is commendable. Mohita Dixit conducted the proceedings of the function while Milind Kulkarni proposed a vote of thanks.

Director Furkan Khan said the programme has been organised so that the various art forms from states can reach the people of Maharashtra. Artists from seven states will perform dance and songs in the two-day festival.

The artists presented musical symphonies by using various folk music instruments. The artists from Rajasthan and Maharashtra presented folk dance and songs.

Traditional music instruments like Khartal, Bin, Chautara, Kamayacha, Sarangi, Matka, Baja, Dholak, Morchang, Vina, Jodiya Pava, Gamelu, Majira, Nal, Tutari were showcased.

Similarly, dance forms like Gondhal and Lavni from Maharashtra, Samai from Goa, Chari and Kalbeliya from Rajasthan, Rathva and Siddhi Dhamal from Gujarat, Pung Dhol Cholam from Manipur, Purlia Natua from West Bengal, Bhangda from Punjab and others were presented.