 'Folk Traditions Are Preserved Because of Artists': Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade At Cultural Festival In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
e-Paper Get App
HomePune'Folk Traditions Are Preserved Because of Artists': Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade At Cultural Festival In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

'Folk Traditions Are Preserved Because of Artists': Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade At Cultural Festival In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The event was organised by the Union Cultural Ministry’s western area cultural centre, Udaipur and the Directorate of Cultural Works, Mumbai, at MIT College.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 05:49 PM IST
article-image
'Folk Traditions Are Preserved By Artists': Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade At Cultural Festival In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar |

“The folk tradition that continues in various states because the folk artists preserved it for years through cultural festivals,” opined Governor of Rajasthan Haribhau Bagade while speaking at the inauguration of the two-day cultural festival ‘Varsa Sahyadricha’ on Monday in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The event was organised by the Union Cultural Ministry’s western area cultural centre, Udaipur and the Directorate of Cultural Works, Mumbai, at MIT College. 

MLA Anuradha Chavan, MLA Arjun Khotkar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar, District Collector Dilip Swami, Centre’s Director Furkan Khan, Shriram Pande, State Cultural Joint Director and other dignitaries were present. 

The programme began by lighting the traditional lamp by the dignitaries, followed by the national anthem and Maharashtra’s state song.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs

Bagade further said, such festivals are the medium to showcase the cultural art, culture and artists of one state to the other state. The work of the Western Centre, Udaipur, in this regard is commendable. Mohita Dixit conducted the proceedings of the function while Milind Kulkarni proposed a vote of thanks.

Read Also
Heavy Rains Throw Pune Out Of Gear: Flights Delayed, Roads Waterlogged, Traffic Crawls
article-image

Director Furkan Khan said the programme has been organised so that the various art forms from states can reach the people of Maharashtra. Artists from seven states will perform dance and songs in the two-day festival.

The artists presented musical symphonies by using various folk music instruments. The artists from Rajasthan and Maharashtra presented folk dance and songs. 

Traditional music instruments like Khartal, Bin, Chautara, Kamayacha, Sarangi, Matka, Baja, Dholak, Morchang, Vina, Jodiya Pava, Gamelu, Majira, Nal, Tutari were showcased.  

Read Also
Pune Rains: FITE Urges IT Companies To Let Employees Work From Home Amid Infrastructure Woes
article-image

Similarly, dance forms like Gondhal and Lavni from Maharashtra, Samai from Goa, Chari and Kalbeliya from Rajasthan, Rathva and Siddhi Dhamal from Gujarat, Pung Dhol Cholam from Manipur, Purlia Natua from West Bengal, Bhangda from Punjab and others were presented.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, CM Reviews Flood Situation

IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, CM Reviews Flood Situation

CMIA Proposes Skill Development Centre In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Attract IT Companies

CMIA Proposes Skill Development Centre In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Attract IT Companies

Nashik-Mumbai Train Services Disrupted as Heavy Rains Hit Maharashtra

Nashik-Mumbai Train Services Disrupted as Heavy Rains Hit Maharashtra

Onion Prices In Lasalgaon APMC Stabilise After Bangladesh Lifts Import Ban

Onion Prices In Lasalgaon APMC Stabilise After Bangladesh Lifts Import Ban

Nashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Festival

Nashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Festival