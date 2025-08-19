Pimpri-Chinchwad: Commissioner Shekhar Singh Calls For Vigilance, Assures PCMC’s Readiness Amid Heavy Rainfall

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh | File Photo

Pimpri: As heavy rain continues to lash Pimpri Chinchwad and the dam catchment areas upstream, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Shekhar Singh has assured that the civic body is fully geared up to handle any emergency. He has appealed to residents living near riverbanks to remain alert, while directing all municipal departments to stay on standby and act swiftly in case of rising water levels or flooding.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Pune district, forecasting strong winds of 40–60 km per hour along with intense showers. In Pimpri Chinchwad, the Pawana, Mula, and Indrayani rivers are witnessing a rise in water levels due to heavy inflows and controlled releases from dams. On Tuesday morning, Pawana dam, currently at 97 percent capacity, released around 5,660 cusecs of water into the riverbed.

Commissioner Singh instructed that emergency response teams be deployed round the clock to monitor riverside areas, ensure the timely relocation of families if required, and provide facilities such as food, medical aid, and shelter at safe locations. Civic departments, including health, fire, engineering, water supply, and environment, have been directed to work in coordination, while police authorities will manage traffic flow in affected areas.

To prevent the spread of seasonal diseases during the wet spell, fumigation, spraying of medicines, and health check-ups will be intensified. Public announcements will be made in low-lying areas to keep citizens informed about river water levels. “All our systems are on high alert. I appeal to residents, especially those living near rivers, to remain vigilant and cooperate with the administration in ensuring safety,” Singh said.

Senior civic officials, along with the Commissioner, are reviewing the situation continuously. Citizens in need of assistance may contact the PCMC Main Control Room at 020-67331111 / 020-28331111 or the Fire Department at 7030908991. Additional fire station contacts have also been made public for quick response.

Meanwhile, releases from Mulshi and Khadakwasla dams are also underway. Mulshi dam, now 95 percent full, began discharging 5,000 cusecs into the Mula river from noon, while the discharge from Khadakwasla dam into the Mutha river was increased to 9,659 cusecs. Authorities have warned that discharges may change depending on rainfall intensity, and riverside residents are advised to keep livestock, pumps, and equipment away from the riverbed and move them to safer areas immediately.