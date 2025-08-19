Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Tops Maharashtra State Health Rankings For April & May 2025 | Sourced

Pimpri: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has once again proven its leadership in public health. In the recently released rankings of Maharashtra’s state-level health programs by the Directorate of Health Services, PCMC emerged as the top-performing civic body for April and May 2025.

With a score of 45.18 in April and an improved 47.70 in May, PCMC not only maintained but strengthened its first-place standing across multiple indicators. The assessment covered crucial areas including maternal and child health, immunization, family planning, adolescent health, implementation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, effective use of the Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) portal, surveillance under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), tuberculosis (TB) control and rabies prevention.

It also included leprosy elimination, dengue and malaria management, non-communicable disease control, the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM), accreditation for quality health services, the e-Aushadhi drug supply system, free diagnostic services, the Ayushman Bharat–Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWC) initiative, HIV services, the Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) programme, and financial administration.

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, “Securing the first rank across the state for two consecutive months reflects the dedication of our medical officers, health staff, ASHA workers, and the cooperation of citizens. We are committed to sustaining this momentum and delivering the best possible healthcare services in the future.”

Additional Commissioner Vijaykumar Khorate said, “This ranking is not just about numbers; it is a recognition of our work culture and citizen-centric approach to healthcare. Our focus on maternal and child health, immunization, and control of communicable and non-communicable diseases has been consistent and impactful.”

PCMC's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Laxman Gophane said, “From frontline health workers to specialist doctors in hospitals, every level of participation has contributed to this success. This achievement is a matter of pride for the entire city, and we are confident of sustaining it through innovative initiatives in the future.”