Pimpri-Chinchwad: Environmentalists Write To PM Modi As Indrayani, Pavana Rivers Turn Toxic

Toxic foam has been spotted on the Indrayani and Pavana rivers in Pimpri-Chinchwad due to the recent discharge of chemically treated water. This alarming development has deeply concerned environmentalists who have taken a direct step by penning a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The missive accuses the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's (PCMC) environment department of being responsible for the contamination and urges legal action against those accountable, including the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In addition to addressing PM Modi, the environmentalists have also sent letters to Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and the Urban Development Department.

The pollution along the Indrayani river has surged from Talwade to Charholi, while the Pavana river's contamination has increased from Kiwale to Dapodi. Several areas in proximity to these rivers are experiencing visible water pollution, such as Kiwale, Punawale, Rawet, Tathwade, Valhekarwadi, Thergaon, Chinchwadgaon, Kalewadi, Pimpri, Dapodi, Pimple Gurav, Sangvi, Kasarwadi, and Dapodi.

Of particular concern is the consistent foaming of the Pavana river, where foam has been recurrently observed between Kejudevi Dam in Thergaon and Sri Morya Gosavi Ghat in Chinchwadgaon during the monsoon season.

This persistent issue of foaming is linked to the discharge of untreated sewage and chemical-laden water into the riverbed.

Environmental advocate Prashant Raul has called for legal action against the PCMC's environment department, emphasising their responsibility. Raul highlighted the severity of the toxic foam problem, accusing the PCMC of attempting to conceal it by deploying teams to administer anti-foaming agents in the Indrayani and Pavana rivers. He stressed that industries releasing untreated toxic water and untreated sewage and laundry water are the primary culprits behind river pollution.

