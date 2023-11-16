Pune: Umangmalaj Birth Festival Celebrated At Dagdusheth Ganapati Temple With Offering Of 1100 Coconuts |

As a part of Umangmalaj birth festival, to honour this celebration, 1100 coconuts were devoutly offered to Lord Ganesha at the Dagdusheth Ganapati Temple.

Ganapatya Sampradaya places special importance on dedicating coconuts to Ganpati during the Kartik Suddha Chaturthi, the auspicious occasion of Shri Umangmalaj birth festival. Umangmalaj signifies the pure, clean, and peaceful vision of the divine, achievable by removing ego and selfishness from the heart.

The Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Public Ganapati Trust, in collaboration with Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal, orchestrated the grand celebration of Shri Umangmalaj Janmotsav at the temple. The festivities included the ritualistic offering of coconuts and religious ceremonies. Commencing at 3 am with the chanting of the Brahmanspati Sukta, the celebration featured a singing program by artist Sanmita Dhapte-Shinde from 4 am to 6 am, followed by the Ganesh Yaag at 8 am.

Manik Chavan, the president of the trust, explained the significance of Umangmalaj festival.

