National Institute Of Virology, Pune Announces Recruitment For 80 Vacancies: Technical Assistant And Technician-1 Positions Open

The National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune has recently unveiled an employment opportunity, announcing a recruitment notification for the positions of Technical Assistant and Technician-1. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 80 vacant positions, offering a promising career path for qualified and enthusiastic individuals.

Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria are invited to apply for these positions before the application deadline, which is set for November 30, 2023. The application process is entirely online, and applicants can submit their credentials through the official website of NIV: https://niv.icmr.org.in.

The job location for the selected candidates will be Pune.

For those aspiring to take on the role of Technical Assistant, the salary range is competitive, spanning from ₹35,400 to ₹1,12,400. On the other hand, Technician-1 positions come with a salary range of ₹19,900 to ₹63,200.

As the deadline for applications is November 30, 2023, eligible candidates are encouraged to visit the official website and complete the application process promptly.

