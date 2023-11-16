 Pune: Mahesh Landge Aims To Address Bhosari Metro Station's Renaming With Devendra Fadnavis
Pune: Mahesh Landge Aims To Address Bhosari Metro Station's Renaming With Devendra Fadnavis

Bhosari is situated 5km away from Nashik Phata, causing confusion for commuters, says Landge

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 12:03 PM IST
Pune: Mahesh Landge Aims To Address Bhosari Metro Station's Renaming With Devendra Fadnavis

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mahesh Landge is set to address the renaming of Bhosari Metro Station by engaging with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis soon.

Landge emphasised his approach, saying, "I plan to meet with Maha Metro officials to understand the delay in the proposed name change. Subsequently, discussions with Fadnavis will aim to seek his support in resolving this matter with the central government."

Approximately 18 months ago, during the Pune Metro service launch, Maha Metro proposed renaming Bhosari Station. Shravan Hardikar, Maha Metro's Managing Director, stated their proactive efforts. "We're awaiting government directives on this issue," Hardikar confirmed.

The detailed project report recommended naming the station Nashik Phata, citing Bhosari’s significance as a suburb. However, Landge highlighted the geographical disparity, noting, "Bhosari is situated 5km away from Nashik Phata, causing confusion for commuters. Many alight at Nashik Phata, expecting to reach Bhosari. This issue persists, and I trust the state government will actively pursue the renaming with the Centre."

